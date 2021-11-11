TheStreet Downgrades The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

