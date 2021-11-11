TheStreet Upgrades Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) to C

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 78.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

