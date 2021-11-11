THORChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142.05 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $142.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.81 or 0.00019787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.28 or 0.07239904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,793.90 or 1.00058370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00040891 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

