Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Announces Earnings Results

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of THRN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 63,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,395. Thorne Healthtech has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

