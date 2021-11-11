Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RH were worth $95,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.00.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $636.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.93. RH has a one year low of $380.13 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.