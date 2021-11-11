Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.95% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $116,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

