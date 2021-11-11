Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,017,019 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $92,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services stock opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.