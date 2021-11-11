Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 30,992 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $104,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

