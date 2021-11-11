Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Centene were worth $65,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,510,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CNC opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

