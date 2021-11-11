Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.01% of Radian Group worth $82,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Radian Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 236.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.