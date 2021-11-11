Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,055 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $71,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.62 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

