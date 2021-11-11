Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 907,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of AppLovin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,066,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,935 shares of company stock worth $59,329,841 in the last quarter.

NYSE:APP opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

