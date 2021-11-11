Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.67

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 1273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Get Thryv alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Thryv by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,998 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.