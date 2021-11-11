Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Tidewater stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,591. The company has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.68. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

