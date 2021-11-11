Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
Tidewater stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,591. The company has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.68. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Tidewater
