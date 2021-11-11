Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PLXS stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.