Tom Frohlich Sells 13,770 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 13,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

