TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,170. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $611.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of -343.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TORM stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

