Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$122.50

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.61.

TIH opened at C$112.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$83.75 and a 52-week high of C$113.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,317,700. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $547,874.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

