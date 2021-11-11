Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 79.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE TYG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

