Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 30th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

