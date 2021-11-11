Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TOTZF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.75.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

