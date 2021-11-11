Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $936.28

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.28 ($12.23) and traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.80). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54), with a volume of 38,436 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £281.79 million and a PE ratio of 168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 936.28.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

