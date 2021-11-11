TradeStars Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72,768.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, TradeStars has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $72,768.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00071728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00074167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,719.66 or 1.00085836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.32 or 0.07090980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00020024 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

