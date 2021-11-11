TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TACT. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TACT stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.