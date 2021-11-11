TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

