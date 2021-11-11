TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.02

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.02 and traded as low as C$18.57. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.64, with a volume of 366,439 shares.

Several research firms have commented on RNW. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

