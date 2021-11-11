Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,169,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

