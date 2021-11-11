Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 10,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

TZOO stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

