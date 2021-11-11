TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

