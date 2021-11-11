Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,576. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.06.

TRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

