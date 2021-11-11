Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $134.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
