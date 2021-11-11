Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $134.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

