Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TREX. Stephens upgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. Trex has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

