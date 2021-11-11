Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.