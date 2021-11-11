Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,952. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.