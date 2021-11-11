TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.75

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 127799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get TriMas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after buying an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.