Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $569,168.18 and $67,738.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

