Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

