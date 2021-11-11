Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$64.50

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$42.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.20. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$19.89 and a 1 year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

