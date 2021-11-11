Trollcoin Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

