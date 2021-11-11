Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Green Plains stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,780,000.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

