Truist Securiti Comments on CorMedix Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

CorMedix stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.