Truist Securiti Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

