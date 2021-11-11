Truist Securities Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.81.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $192.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Airbnb by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

