Truist Securities Increases Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $43.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

