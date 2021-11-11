Truist Securities Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $88.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.23.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. Redfin has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,732. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.