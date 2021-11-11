Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.89). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 149,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.