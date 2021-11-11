Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,516 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

