Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $202,000 in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of CIM Commercial Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,236.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

CMCT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. Research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -14.42%.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

