Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $204,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

