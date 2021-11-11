Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 6,957 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMYT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT opened at $32.87 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

